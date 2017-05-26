Northwest Folklife Festival celebrates diverse Pacific Northwest cultures

The 46th annual Northwest Folklife Festival began Friday at the Seattle Center, and brought its signature quirky flair to the city for the weekend. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to join in the fun – will you be one of them?

The festival, which lasts all weekend, celebrates art from all over the Pacific Northwest and encourages visitors to create, dance, and play while learning about different cultures.

More than 5,000 individuals representing more than 100 cultural communities will perform throughout the weekend.

In efforts to make the festival as inclusive as possible, the festival does not charge any admission fee. However, visitors can choose to donate at the door to help fundraise for future Folklife festivals. Its fundraising goal is $350,000, and any amount is accepted.

The Festival is open Friday through Monday at the Seattle Center. More details can be found on its website.

