North Star Diner offers 'pay equity discount' for International Women's Day

North Star Diner offered a 21 percent "pay equity discount" to women on March 8. Photo: North Star Diner.

SEATTLE – The North Star Diner in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood offered an unusual discount to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Female customers had to pay just 79 percent of their bill on March 8, using the diner’s “pay equity discount.”

The 21 percent discount was representative of the gender pay gap. Women earn 79 cents for every dollar men make, according to 2014 U.S. census data.

Users on Reddit sounded off on the move, split over the discount.

“Ah, after thinking about it, it does seem kind of insulting,” wrote Reddit user soulure. “’Equality, but only for a day. Dobby must give sock back now.’”

However, other applauded North Star for using the discount to try and close the pay gap – even if just for one day.

