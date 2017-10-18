North Seattle woman hurt after confronting alleged burglar

Bruised and frightened, a North Seattle woman is sharing her story of confronting a burlgar as a warning to others. (Photo: KING)

Bruised and frightened, a North Seattle woman is sharing her story as a warning to others. Bernadeta Wilk says she was dragged, kicked, and beaten after she confronted a burglar in her Licton Springs neighborhood.

Police say it happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on Ashworth Avenue North.

"I have a lot of bruises everywhere," said Wilk. "He kicked me in my face, and he beat me."

It started when a noise woke Wilk up. She went downstairs and noticed some of her things were missing, and other items had been moved.

She looked out the window and saw a man in her rental car. She went outside to confront him and saw he had her backpack. She says she grabbed it, and he tossed her on the ground. Then he dragged her along the pavement. She says he also kicked her in the face, leaving a red mark along with other bruises.

The man fled.

A neighbor, who witnessed the struggle, called police.

"Immediately, they came," said Wilk.

She was taken to the hospital. Now, back at home, she has a lot of healing to do.

"I'm not good," Wilk said.

Police found the suspect, an 18-year-old man, several blocks away and made an arrest. He was booked into jail for burglary and robbery.

