Norovirus outbreak closes Seattle elementary school

John Muir Elementary School in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE — Students at a Seattle elementary school have been told to stay home Thursday because of norovirus.

In an email to parents Wednesday, officials with John Muir Elementary said students will stay home Thursday while crews clean and sanitize the school. The district says the school will try and re-open Friday.

Health experts say the virus can be spread through direct with someone who has it. It can also be transmitted through contact with contaminated surfaces, food or drinks.

The district has not said how many students or faculty have become ill.

"People who are experiencing symptoms of this gastrointestinal illness can be contagious for a few days after they are feeling better. Therefore, sick students should not return to class until 24 hours after the last symptoms have stopped," wrote John Muir Elementary Principal Brenda Cutherberson.

Symptoms are characterized by the acute onset of nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery, non-bloody diarrhea. Patients typically improve in one to three days.

Seattle & King County Public Health - Norovirus

