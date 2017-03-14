No charges against Seattle officers who fatally shot man

Seattle Police dam cam footage recorded the shooting of Che Taylor. Photo: Seattle Police. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE - A Washington state prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against two Seattle police officers who fatally shot a 46-year-old African-American man last year.



King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg said at a news conference Tuesday that the officers, who are white, reasonably believed their lives were in danger when they shot Che Taylor in February 2016. He says "their use of deadly force at that moment was authorized by law."



Taylor's family protested the decision in a statement released before the prosecutor's announcement. The family called the killing unjust and said police should be held accountable.



A King County inquest jury last month found that the officers had reason to fear for their lives.



The officers shot Taylor while trying to arrest him as a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.

