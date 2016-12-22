No arrests after motocyclist injures pedestrian in crash

Surveillance footage captures the moment a motorcyclist crashed into a pedestrian in North Seattle Dec. 10. (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE – Nearly two weeks after a motorcyclist severely injured a pedestrian in North Seattle, an investigation has yielded no arrests, and family members want answers.

Employees at a nearby Christmas tree lot say a woman, in her 60s, was walking in a designated crossing near North 46th Street and Stone Way North midday on December 10. That's when they say, a man on his motorcycle hit her at full speed. Surveillance video shows that the impact lifted the woman into the air.

Her family says she's been at Harborview Medical Center ever since, and will need long term care for severe head trauma.

However, witnesses say the motorcyclist was questioned and released. A spokesperson for the woman says the family is unclear whether the driver has insurance, since it is not against the law to operate a motorcycle in Washington State without insurance.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, and appears to show no attempt to brake by the motorcyclist. Witnesses say he abandoned his damaged ride, and it had to be towed to an impound lot days later.

Seattle Police spokesperson Patrick Michaud said detectives are "actively working" the case, and while it may be frustrating, "We want to do it right, because we only get one shot, or we might lose any chance to find justice for the people involved."

Michaud said SPD is still collecting data and evidence, like the video.

"We would just ask for patience,” Michaud said.

