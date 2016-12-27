New year, new look for Seattle PD as body cameras roll out

Seattle police officers will begin wearing body cameras Thursday. (Photo: KING)

It only takes two taps to start recording and to begin a new outlook for Seattle Police officers. The department’s first officers will begin wearing body cameras Thursday.

“Listen, body cameras are coming. It’s a reality,” Sgt. Andy Zwaschka said.

The bike officer says he’s usually at Seattle’s 4th and Pine, but Tuesday he was one of seven bike officers at the Seattle Police Department’s first body camera training.

“Bikes do a lot of street level stuff. We do narcotics enforcement, go in alleys. If you have a body camera, it may help when you go back to right your report, and if you have smartphone, you pair it and then you can watch the video right away,” Sgt. Zwaschka said.

Bike officers are among the first Seattle officers outfitted with body cameras, because they did not have any type of camera previously.

After a string of violent officer-involved actions against people who are black, Hispanic, or Native American in 2009 and 2010, Seattle became the first big-city department in a decade to be under a federal consent decree to undergo reforms.

Body camera program manager Nick Zajchowski, however, wants to temper the public’s expectations, as some video involving death, sexual assault, or domestic violence incidents may be extremely blurred or contain no audio.

“The body worn cameras are not a panacea. Sometimes the footage is difficult to see. There might be incidents in the future that we have body-worn video for, but it may still not lead to any definitive conclusion,” Zajchowski said.

In Rialto, Calif., the first results on use of force showed that body cameras reduced use of force incidents among officers. However, recent studies analyzing departments in the United State and Britain found the opposite: police use of force went up by 71 percent when officers could turn their cameras on and off.

Zajchowski says study results are mixed and in their infancy; however, many experts have agreed citizen complains drop almost to zero when body cameras are worn.

“Everyone is nice when they’re on camera,” said Zwaschka, who says it will take a short time to remember to turn on the body cameras but expects it to become second nature.

Some officers say while the cameras can make the police and the public play nice, the cameras can’t change everything.

“In the heat of a dynamic situation, I would say no. It’s not going to make you act any differently. You’re going to go back to your training,” Zwaschka said.

The remaining 850 patrol officers will begin using body cameras in two more phases: the first in February and the other in September 2017.

