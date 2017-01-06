New 'Jungle' homeless camp near Metro base creates safety concern

A homeless camp has been formed near a Metro Transit base in south Seattle. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- A safety bulletin to King County Metro bus drivers is urging precautions near a growing homeless camp in Seattle's SoDo district.

The camp, at Royal Brougham and Airport Way South, is the new home for many of the residents of The Jungle encampment who were forced out from under Interstate 5 late last year. It's also directly across the street from the Atlantic/Central Base -- a large maintenance and parking facility for Metro. It's also a block away from Metro's Ryerson Base, a Greyhound bus station, and the Link Light Rail Stadium Station.

The August memo to drivers points to incidents of homeless residents sleeping under buses and increased foot traffic as a new cause for concern.

Metro tells drivers to

•Ensure gates and doors are closed;

•Keep your head up and out of your cell phone while walking but have it handy, and;

•Check under coaches before starting up the bus

There have been no injury incidents reported, but the camp is growing and is a known trouble spot.

Metro says it's also offering a van to carry operators to their road relief instead of walking from the base to Holgate late at night.

City officials are providing trash service to the camp, but consider this stopgap measure before offering these residents a more permanent place to live.

Mayor Ed Murray has proposed three new city-sanctioned encampments in Seattle for 2017.

