New documents in abuse case against Mayor Murray

In an exclusive interview with KING 5 Investigative Reporter Susannah Frame, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denied claims that as an adult he had ever had sexual relations with anyone under the age of 18. (Photo: KING)

New court documents were filed Wednesday in the sexual abuse case against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.



The documents were filed by an attorney for the plaintiff, Delvonn Heckard. He’s accused Murray of sexually abusing him as a teenager in the 1980s.



In the court filing, his attorney asked the judge to allow her to speak with Ms. Maggie Thompson. According to the documents, Thompson was Mayor Murray’s campaign manager.



The lawyer claims political campaigns do opposition research to find "proverbial skeletons the candidate has in his closet" and that’s why the plaintiff wants to talk with Thompson.



The documents also lay out the topics lawyers want to discuss with Thompson, including any statements the mayor made regarding paying for sex as well as details of an incident at the mayor’s home on June 24, 2016, when the Seattle Police Department was called to his home.

