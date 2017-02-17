National law enforcement meeting focuses on future of policing

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives hosted the three day conference. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - About 200 Police Chiefs and Sheriffs gathered in Seattle Friday evening for a national meeting.

NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, hosted the three day conference.

Among the attendees is Commander Andre Anderson with the Glendale Police Department. Back in 2015, he accepted a challenging assignment.

"I felt like I could do some things to ease the tension, but I had no idea I would get the call," said Anderson.

The call was about serving as the Interim Police Chief for Ferguson, Missouri, where Officer Darren Wilson had shot and killed Mike Brown. The officer was legally vindicated, but the city was still raw with emotion when Anderson took the job.

"It was coming up on the one year anniversary. There were concerns about mass riots," said Anderson.

Over the course of five months, he used community policing skills.

"When I really thought there was a big difference is when I saw the police officers responding to the area where Mike Brown was shot and killed, and they were actually helping people in the community. Once that started taking place I knew that I was on the right track," said Anderson.

Seattle Police Assistant Chief Perry Tarrant, who also serves as President of NOBLE, said lessons learned is a focus of the conference.

"A lot of the folks here attending want to learn from others mistakes and others successes," said Tarrant.

Recently, he worked with members of President Doinald Trump's transition team.

"From our perspective, the only way to keep that conversation moving forward is number one, make sure NOBLE stays engaged in those conversations, and number two, stays vigilant," Tarrant said. "We are paying attention to how policing is occurring in every single community in our country."

The conference comes to a close on Saturday with a Youth Town Hall meeting.

Copyright 2017 KING