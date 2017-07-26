Murray addresses calls for resignation

He answered questions at a Wednesday press conference on rezoning and housing affordability, amid new calls for him to step down."City Hall is working and City Hall is getting stuff done," said Murray, addressing reporters in the Central District.
Meanwhile, a small group of protesters outside City Hall joined a growing voice of opposition, asking the mayor to resign.On Wednesday, a handful of people outside City Hall collected signatures for a petition, demanding the mayor leave office.
"I feel that every day he stays in office is just another day we tell the victims of child sex abuse, you don't matter. We don't care. Don't say a word, because if the person who is violating you has an ounce of power or influence, nothing is going to happen," said Nahptali Moore.
"I feel if we had a chance to talk they wouldn't have gone there. I wish we had that chance to talk," Murray said.Murray also addressed Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez's request to resign.
"Most importantly we'll have the documents in order, the notebooks prepared, the data that they need to understand in the programs, where the big issues exist," Murray said.The mayor, once again, accused the men, who have leveled the child sex allegations against him, of being politically motivated - despite repeated requests from Gonzalez and the LGBTQ commission to refrain from doing just that.
"One of the individuals did work with the Faith and Freedom Network, a right wing anti-gay group, calling Republican senators and many of you in the press to try and stop our effort on marriage equality," said Murray. "All I have to say about the other individual involved is [his] lawyer said it was a chance to take me out. That sounds like politics to me."
