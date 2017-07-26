KING
Close

Murray addresses calls for resignation

Elisa Hahn, KING 5:21 PM. PDT July 26, 2017

For the first time, Mayor Ed Murray is publicly addressing recent demands that he resign from office.

He answered questions at a Wednesday press conference on rezoning and housing affordability, amid new calls for him to step down.

"City Hall is working and City Hall is getting stuff done," said Murray, addressing reporters in the Central District.

Meanwhile, a small group of protesters outside City Hall joined a growing voice of opposition, asking the mayor to resign.

On Wednesday,  a handful of people outside City Hall collected signatures for a petition, demanding the mayor leave office.

"I feel that every day he stays in office is just another day we tell the victims of child sex abuse, you don't matter. We don't care. Don't say a word, because if the person who is violating you has an ounce of power or influence, nothing is going to happen," said Nahptali Moore.

Earlier this week, in a public letter, the city's LGBTQ Commission said Murray should no longer serve as leader of the city.  
 
"Based on what we know at this time, we do not believe that you can embody these ideals and public trust in your leadership has eroded," read the July 24th letter. 

"I feel if we had a chance to talk they wouldn't have gone there. I wish we had that chance to talk," Murray said.

Murray also addressed Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez's request to resign.
 
To meet her halfway -- the mayor proposed a joint transition committee between his office and the council's.
 
Gonzalez wants the city to be prepared in case of an early resignation. He maintains he'll serve to the end of his term. Both want the transition to be as smooth as possible.

"Most importantly we'll have the documents in order, the notebooks prepared, the data that they need to understand in the programs, where the big issues exist," Murray said.

The mayor, once again, accused the men, who have leveled the child sex allegations against him, of being politically motivated - despite repeated requests from Gonzalez and the LGBTQ commission to refrain from doing just that.

"One of the individuals did work with the Faith and Freedom Network, a right wing anti-gay group, calling Republican senators and many of you in the press to try and stop our effort on marriage equality," said Murray. "All I have to say about the other individual involved is [his] lawyer said it was a chance to take me out. That sounds like politics to me."

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories