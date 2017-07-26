Murray addresses calls for resignation

For the first time, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is publicly addressing recent demands that he resign from office. (Photo: KING)

For the first time, Mayor Ed Murray is publicly addressing recent demands that he resign from office.

He answered questions at a Wednesday press conference on rezoning and housing affordability, amid new calls for him to step down.

"City Hall is working and City Hall is getting stuff done," said Murray, addressing reporters in the Central District.

Meanwhile, a small group of protesters outside City Hall joined a growing voice of opposition, asking the mayor to resign.

On Wednesday, a handful of people outside City Hall collected signatures for a petition, demanding the mayor leave office.

"I feel that every day he stays in office is just another day we tell the victims of child sex abuse, you don't matter. We don't care. Don't say a word, because if the person who is violating you has an ounce of power or influence, nothing is going to happen," said Nahptali Moore.