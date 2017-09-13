Mother of mayor's accuser: 'I wanted to go kill him'

Joseph Dyer as a child. Photo: Courtesy of Maryellen Sottile.

The mother of the Seattle mayor's fifth accuser said she's "ecstatic" Ed Murray has resigned.

"He's being shamed," said Maryellen Sottile. "He's finally getting his due. I'd like him to die penniless and have nothing because of all the children he's hurt."

Sottile said Murray, her mother's sister's son, came to live with her in New York the mid-1970's after his mother passed away. She said Murray was in his early 20's and her son was about 13.

"We wanted to be helpful. They're family. So you help family," she said.

She described the sleeping arrangements in the small home with her four children.

"It was a three bedroom house. My three daughters had the big bedroom, the master bedroom, cause there was three of them," she said. "I was divorced at the time. I had a small bedroom and Joe had the small bedroom next to mine."

"I put Edward in there with my son," she said.

That's where she and her son, Joseph Dyer, claim Murray repeatedly molested Dyer the year he was living with the family.

Sottile said Murray worked for a children's group home called Little Flower, where he was accused of abusing a child. He left his job and the Sottile home.

But Sottile remembers no one at the home mentioned sexual abuse.

"Edward wasn't accused of sexual abuse at Little Flower," said Sottile. "It was abuse, but it wasn't sexual abuse. I never knew what kind of abuse it was."

Maureen Fox, vice president of external communications for Little Flower, said their records show an Edward Murray working for them from June 4, 1975 to August 29, 1976. She said the records did not reflect the position Murray had or why he left.

About six months to a year after Murray left their home, Sottile said her son told her about the sexual abuse.

"I wanted to go kill him," Sottile said of Murray. "That he had done this damage to my son. It was a horrible thing when that happened to my son. You didn't think about sexual abuse. I didn't know what to do. I have that guilt on me even to this day, that I didn't do enough for my son."

The mayor has denied all of the allegations.

“There’s been numerous fights between our two families for many years and much ugliness," Murray told the Seattle Times. "I guess they see me down and out, and they want to finish me off.”

Dyer released a statement Wednesday through his attorney, Lincoln Beauregard. In part, it said:

"Edward claims, as with the other allegations, that he didn’t molest me. He really can't say anything else. What benefit is it for me to come out and expose myself at this point in my life? He states my reasons are due to a family feud. What family feud? The family opened our homes to him. He took advantage of our generosity. We (the family) never had contact with his after he left New York. "

While didn't Sottile go to the police?

"I didn't know what to do. You have to understand this was 42 years ago. You never heard of sexual abuse. I was a single mother raising four kids; I didn't know what to do," she said.

Forty years later, Sottile finally learned about the mayor's scandal when her sister in California saw a story about the mayor online.

"I couldn't believe he was able to get away with it for so long," she said. "That's why I called my son. I says [sic] Joe maybe you should call somebody. Do something. I didn't want to do it myself. I wanted him to do it because it's his story."

She said that's when Dyer contacted Beauregard and told him he'd be a witness in a civil trial or impeachment proceeding.

"We just want him to pay for what he's done to other people," Sottile said.

