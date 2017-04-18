Microsoft to buy more DNA for data storage experiments

It was announced Monday that Microsoft would purchase 10 million strands of synthetic DNA for use in future data storage experiments.

According to GeekWire, the announcement comes from Twist Bioscience, a San Francisco-based biotechnology company, with additional support from the University of Washington.

Scientists will use the four-letter molecular code of a cell's genetic machinery to store information. In theory, one cubic inch of DNA solution will have the capacity to store up to one trillion megabytes of data.

Previous experiments have been successful: Last July, Microsoft and UW researchers stored and read 200 megabytes of DNA-embedded data with complete accuracy.

