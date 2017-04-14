Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen meets Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak for the first time

Paul Allen and Steve Wozniak met for the first time on Wednesday at Allen’s museum in Seattle. Photo via Dario Impini/Living Computer Museum + Labs. (Photo: Dario Impini/INFINI Boudoir, Custom)

It’s hard to believe, but Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak had not met each other in person until Wednesday evening in Seattle.

The two tech luminaries never crossed paths despite the fact that they helped launch two of the most influential technology companies that have gone toe-to-toe against each other for the past four decades.



Allen brought folks together at the Living Computer Museum + Labs in Seattle, which he founded in 2006. It was a private Apple reunion event of sorts, in advance of anew permanent Apple Computer Exhibit that debuts Friday and showcases Apple’s first 23 years in business. On display are computers like an operable Apple I — a Living Computer Museum director called it “the most important computer in history” — and machines like the original Apple II, IIe, IIc, Apple III, Lisa, and Macintosh computers, as well as a Bondi Blue iMac.

