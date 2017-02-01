Mayor Murray ‘shines a light' to support immigrants

Mayor Ed Murray lit a candle Wednesday outside his home to show support for immigrants and refugees. Photo: Dan Renzetti / KING. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Mayor Ed Murray lit a candle Wednesday outside his home to show support for immigrants and refugees.

Murray said he hopes unity like this can fight the darkness trying to divide us.

“Shine a light and send a message to our neighbors,” Murray said. “We’re not going to let you be taken out of this city.”

Murray encouraged people across Seattle to shine a light at 7 p.m. to show solidarity against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees into the country.

As Seattle's excellent @MayorEdMurray has requested, lighting candles in support of immigrants and refugees.#ShineALight pic.twitter.com/FJLK4DeblA — susan0 (@susan0) February 2, 2017

#ShineALight in solidarity with refugees and immigrants, started by Seattle @MayorEdMurray. Symbolic and an action starter. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/HMP5riLrQQ — Varisha Khan (@VarishaMK) February 2, 2017

A wise man once said: when you welcome the refugee, you welcome me. #ShineALight pic.twitter.com/G9IbI4hvHW — Annie Mesaros (@AnnieMesaros) February 2, 2017

