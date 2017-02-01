Mayor sends SPD accountability legislation to City Council

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Seattle Police Department accountability legislation Wednesday. (KING) (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Wednesday announced the Seattle Police Department accountability legislation has been sent to Seattle City Council.

"It is time to give civilians a formal, independent role in police accountability," said Mayor Murray. "At its core, this legislation seeks to restore trust between our police and the members of Seattle's minority communities."

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is overseeing a 2012 federal decree requiring the Seattle Police Department to address excessive force and biased policing, issued an order allowing the Seattle City Council to consider sweeping legislation for broader oversight of the police department.

In October 2016, the City of Seattle and Mayor Murray filed draft legislation for SPD accountability reform for review by Judge Robart. The legislation was the product of months-long discussions with the Community Police Commission, federal monitor Merrick Bob, the Seattle City Council and the mayor's office.

The proposal creates an independent Office of Inspector General, transforms the Community Police Commission (CPC) into a permanent body, and increases the scope and independence of SPD’s Office of Professional Accountability (OPA).

The package sent to Judge Robart also includes the following key accountability measures:

* Creation of the Office of Inspector General, empowered to review and report on any aspect of SPD’s policies and practices.

* Increases the independence of our Office of Professional Accountability, replacing sworn SPD officers with civilian staff tasked with overseeing all investigations and complaints against officers.

* Makes the CPC a permanent body, ensuring community input is institutionalized into Seattle’s police services.

Judge Robart had issued an order earlier in August that any reform package must be reviewed by the court before being sent to the Seattle City Council for review, which could take up to 90 days.

