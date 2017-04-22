March for Science rally at Seattle Center

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Timeline of officer-involved shooting
-
Tulip Time
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
AA employee off duty after argument
-
Viewer video records shots fired in downtown Seattle
-
Rezone debate hits Arlington
-
Teen slays in Gatsby-themed prom outfit
-
Dashcam: Officer-involved shooting
-
Flood hits Marysville, ruins farmer's harvest
More Stories
-
Thousands 'March for Science' on Earth DayApr 22, 2017, 12:33 p.m.
-
I-5 reopened after downed power lines halt trafficApr 22, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
-
Heading to the Tulip Festival? Here's what you need to knowApr 21, 2017, 8:14 p.m.