Close Map: Seattle May Day rallies and march route KING 1:37 PM. PDT April 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If viewing in the app, click here © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS $72,000 considered 'low income' Marshawn Lynch in action Former ESPN anchor Steve Bunin on Wednesday's layoffs at the network Steve Bunin , KING Sawant suggests protests block freeway Seattle its own county? Housing Hikes: Sellers rejoice, buyers beware Boat hits whale near Whidbey Island Teen charged as adult in robbery that led to officer-involved shooting Record rains drowning out spring sports Hundreds of guinea pigs arrive at shelters More Stories Initiative would ban 'safe injection sites' in King County Apr 26, 2017, 12:17 p.m. Student-run traffic court gives Seattle's teen… Apr 26, 2017, 3:38 a.m. Superintendent: There was no shooting at Belfair school Apr 26, 2017, 12:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs