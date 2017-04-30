Local nurse bicycling 4,300 miles for MS awareness

Jen Vetrovs, an RN with the Swedish MS Center (left), is embarking on the Bike the US for MS this summer. (Photo: KING)

A local nurse is bicycling nearly 4,300 miles across the United State to raise awareness and money for multiple sclerosis (MS).

Jen Vetrovs, an RN with the Swedish MS Center, is embarking on the journey this summer.

"I will fly to the East Coast with my bicycle and will leave Bar Harbor, Maine on May 28th to start pedaling home to Seattle. I will be riding with an organization called Bike the US for MS, a non-profit started by a young man whose mom has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for many years. I learned about this organization and their mission to raise awareness & funds to assist people living with MS from one of my patients in the Swedish MS Center. She had completed this ride - as a person living with MS = several years ago....and of course, she completely inspired me," writes Vetrovs.

Bike the US for MS organizes cross country bike trips that raise awareness for MS research and volunteer for patients. These tours follow America's most scenic cross country routes and combine an important cause with an incredible experience. Participants can ride a segment of the route or the entire trip from coast to coast!

Proceeds from the 2017 ride will support research and treatment and fund projects across the United States.

You can follow Jen's route on Twitter at @Jen$Nonabike or search #JenRNonabike #4295forMS.

