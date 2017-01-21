Live blog: Thousands gather for Seattle Womxn's March

SEATTLE – Tens of thousands of women are expected to attend the Womxn’s March Saturday in Seattle. It is being called a solidarity march. The march is part of the events planned worldwide.

It starts at 10 a.m. at Judkins Park. Organizers say, for safety reasons, the route is not being released until shortly before the march.

According to the group's Facebook event page, 61,000 plan to attend the march.

