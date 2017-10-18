Light-rail over I-90 bridge wins Popular Science award

I-90 Bridge (Photo: KING)

Sound Transit has received a Popular Science 2017 "Best of What's New" award in the engineering category for its plan to run light-rail trains across the Interstate-90 floating bridge.



The East Link project across Lake Washington is slated to open in 2023.



Building light rail across a floating bridge is a world's-first achievement. Sound Transit says it's made possible by innovative engineering to create a track bridge that will compensate for six ranges of lake motion.



The I-90 bridge project is one of 100 products and technologies across 11 categories selected for the Best of What's New issue that was published Tuesday.



East Link will extend light rail 14 miles from downtown Seattle to downtown Bellevue and the Overlake area of Redmond via Interstate 90, with 10 stations.

