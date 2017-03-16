Leiweke: Group will privately finance KeyArena site project

SEATTLE - Tim Leiweke said his group will offer a privately financed KeyArena proposal that will "not be a band aid."

That's just one of the hints the Oak View Group chairman gave Thursday, alongside Lance Lopes, in their first wide-ranging television interview on a KeyArena renovation.

Leiweke said his group has had discussions with multiple people about a potential NHL tenant at KeyArena, and said his group would be willing to split revenues with any sort of anchor tenant.

However, he and Lopes reiterated they would build a new arena on the Seattle Center site without the promise of a franchise.

Lopes also said the group has been heavily involved in developing a transportation plan and mitigation efforts in the event his group is selected to build on the site.

Bids are due April 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

