Lawyers in Ride The Ducks crash lawsuit meet in court for first time

On Sept. 24, 2015, a Ride The Ducks vehicle collided with a tour bus on the Aurora Bridge. (Photo: KING)

For the first time, lawyers for Seattle's Ride The Ducks and victims of the 2015 Aurora Bridge crash are face-to-face in court. Lawyers for the victims may ask the judge Friday to make a ruling without a full trial.

Four people died, and dozens were injured after a Ride the Ducks amphibious vehicle crashed into a tour bus on Seattle's Aurora Bridge in September 2015.

A King County judge granted a request from the victims' attorney earlier this year to add the owner of Ride the Ducks Seattle, Brian Tracey, personally to the case.

The attorney's motion depositions from Ducks employees indicate Tracey ignored maintenance staff warnings about mechanical problems.

Tracey's lawyer said an engineering report completely exonerates Ride the Ducks and Tracey fostered an environment that always placed safety first.

