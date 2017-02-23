KING
Lawyers for detained Seattle 'dreamer' again seek release

Associated Press February 23, 2017

SEATTLE  - Lawyers for a Seattle-area man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children are again asking a court to release him immediately.
 
A federal magistrate last week declined to free 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina, saying he should seek a detention hearing in immigration court, but his lawyers said in an emergency motion made public Thursday that the federal court has the authority to release him on bail.
 
Ramirez was detained Feb. 10. The agents say he admitted to having gang ties, but his attorneys call that utterly fabricated, saying he has no criminal record and twice passed background checks for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
 
Magistrate Judge James Donohue ordered the Justice Department to respond to the motion by Monday.
 

