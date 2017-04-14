Lawyer: Effort to sue Seattle mayor hurt by time limits

SEATTLE - A lawyer for an Oregon man says efforts to sue Seattle Mayor Ed Murray 10 years ago over claims of sexual abuse foundered because of statute of limitations issues, not credibility concerns.



The Seattle Times reported Thursday that Brian Williams, a former attorney for Jeff Simpson, said he found Simpson's story believable.



Williams says he also found a second man, Lloyd Anderson, who claims he had been paid by Murray for sex.



After a legal analysis, however, Williams said he concluded Oregon law prohibited a lawsuit over claims dating back to the 1980s.



A Seattle area man sued Murray last week, claiming Murray repeatedly raped him when he was a teen.



Murray has denied the allegations and said he intends to continue to serve as mayor and seek re-election this year.