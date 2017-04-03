Lawsuit over sidewalks could cost Seattle millions

The city of Seattle is headed toward a federal court settlement that could cost millions of dollars to make sidewalks and curb ramps more usable for people with disabilities. (Photo: City of Seattle)

SEATTLE - The city of Seattle is headed toward a federal court settlement that could cost millions of dollars to make sidewalks and curb ramps more usable for people with disabilities.



Three men with disabilities sued the city in 2015 to force the city to make upgrades. They alleged the city was violating federal law because many sidewalks didn't have curb ramps that were accessible.



The Seattle Times reports that many cities have been forced to spend more to upgrade their sidewalks and curb ramps to make them more accessible.



In court filings, the city of Seattle denied the allegations in the lawsuit.



Attorneys for all sides declined to comment on specifics of a settlement. But in court filings in February, the attorneys wrote that they have agreement in principle on the major terms for a settlement.



A resolution could come this summer.

© 2017 KING-TV