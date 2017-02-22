Know Your Rights training in Seattle for immigrants concerned about their future

El Centro De La Raza in Seattle. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- Seattle's El Centro De La Raza will host emergency planning for immigrants who are concerned about their future in America Wednesday. The planning assistance and Know Your Rights training begins at 10 a.m.

“Helping people put their plans together is the most responsible, humane thing that we can do at this time,” El Centro De La Raza’s Executive Director Estela Ortega said. “People are extremely worried. They just don’t know what’s going to happen. Some people own homes. They have jobs. Their children are American citizens. What are they going to do? And there are some people who are like, ‘Maybe I just need to pick up and leave right now.'"

Ortega said she began planning the training last Friday and, in just a matter of days, she was able to move forward with the idea.

“For us, the handwriting was on the wall that we needed to do something to help families immediately,” Ortega said. “There’s been a lot of Know Your Rights training, and that’s extremely important for people to know. But there hasn’t been a lot of one-on-one assistance for people to really walk through, ya know, How do you get a birth certificate if they are not there? Passports for children who may be U.S. citizens whose parents are not and they’re gone.”

About 20-25 people will be available for nine days up until March 4. El Centro De La Raza is still seeking volunteers to help with this effort. If you are bi-lingual or solely English speaking and are interested in helping out, contact Coral at volunteer@elcentrodelaraza.org or at 206-957-4602.

El Centro De La Raza is located on Seattle’s Beacon Hill at 2524 16th Avenue South.

This assistance will be available:

• Wednesday, February 22, 2017 10:00 am- 8:00 pm

• Thursday, February 23, 2017 10:00 am- 8:00 pm

• Friday, February 24, 2017 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

• Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:00 am- 7:00 pm

• Sunday, February 26, 2017 CLOSED

• Monday, February 27, 2017 CLOSED

• Tuesday February 28, 2017 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

• Wednesday March 1, 2017 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

• Thursday March 2, 2017 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

• Friday March 3, 2017 10:00 am- 8:00 pm

• Saturday March 4, 2017 10:00 am- 7:00 pm

