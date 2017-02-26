West Point Treatment Plant in Seattle's Discovery Park. (Photo: KING)

The King County Council will vote Monday on an emergency measure that will help in speeding up the repairs needed at the West Point treatment plant in Seattle.

On Feb. 9, the plant experienced equipment failure due to heavy rainfall and flooding, causing officials to dump wastewater into the Puget Sound.

As the plant is still under repair, it can only provide limited wastewater treatment for 250,000 gallons a day, which stands far below its maximum average of 450,000 gallons a day.

