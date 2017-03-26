KING 5 does the Big Climb at the Columbia

KING 5 anchors Steve Bunin and Danielle Leigh and team celebrate at the top of the Columbia after the Big Climb (Photo: Javier, Liza, KING)

It's a fundraiser with two goals: climb 1,311 steps up Seattle's tallest skyscraper and raise money in the fight against blood cancers.



People hiked up 69 stories of stairs at the Columbia Center Sunday for the Big Climb for Leukemia and Lymphoma in Seattle.



Organizers hoped to raise around $3 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Societ,y which funds research, patient services, and education.

KING 5 anchors Steve Bunin and Danielle Leigh and photojournalist Doug Dillon were among the estimated 6,000 people that climbed the highrise.

"They're giving us their blood, sweat, inspiration, and the opportunity to do big things. I think people have to realize that cancer touches us all,” said Dr. Jerry Radich, who works in clinical research division at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

She says not everyone who signs up for the climb has a personal connection to this type of cancer, but she says by the time they lace up, they begin to understand that the goal is very personal and important.

“Between the time they set up and the time we get to the stairwell, they really do feel like they are making a difference for the patients that we work with and all those families,” said Ann Gillingham, executive director for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for Washington and Alaska.

More: Big Climb for leukemia and lymphoma Sunday

Copyright 2017 KING