Reports: Kathleen O'Toole taking Ireland post, but will stay Seattle police chief

Seattle Chief of Police Kathleen O'Toole (Photo JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images)

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole has reportedly been hired to lead a police commission in Ireland but will do so while keeping her current job.

Multiple outlets report O'Toole has been named to the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland. The Seattle Times reports she will remain Seattle's top cop at the same time.

O'Toole served a six-year term as Chief Inspector of the Garda Inspectorate until 2012. Her official Seattle Police Department bio says the inspectorate is an oversight body responsible for bringing reform, best practices and accountability to the 17,000 member Irish national police service.

