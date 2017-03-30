Judge hears request to stop for-hire driver union in Seattle

Uber app. (Photo: KING)

Several groups asked a federal judge in Seattle for a temporary restraining order Thursday against Seattle’s collective bargaining ordinance.

If granted, the restraining order would prevent Uber and Lyft from having to release their driver lists to Teamsters Local 117 on April 3, according to an Uber spokesperson.

Once the list of drivers is handed over, the unions have 120 days to get more than 50 percent of eligible drivers to sign up for the union.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which brought the case on behalf of Uber, Lyft, and Eastside for Hire, argued in a motion that the ordinance preempts antitrust and labor laws by allowing price-fixing.

At a city hearing in December, Uber drivers were split on whether unionizing would be a good idea. Some like the flexibility of not having a middle man, while others said collective bargaining was necessary.

Seattle City Council passed the collective bargaining ordinance in December 2015 allowing for-hire drivers to decide if they want to be represented in bargaining efforts.

The ordinance would apply to taxis, flat-rate vehicle services, and companies like Uber and Lyft. Qualifying drivers must have been hired before October 19, 2016 and drove at least 52 trips during any three-month period between January 17, 2016 and January 17, 2017.

