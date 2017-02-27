Jones Soda responds to Seattle soda tax proposal

Jones Soda (Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, 2005 AFP)

SEATTLE -- Local soda maker Jones Soda is calling a proposed tax on sugary drinks in Seattle "misguided" and says it doesn't do enough to educate people about nutrition.

The 2-cents per ounce tax has a two-pronged approach:

• Make money off people who consume sugary beverages and put that back into the system to help the poorest residents, specifically through education.

• Create a deterrent, so people will make healthier choices to help cut down on obesity and diabetes.

The hope is the tax will raise $16 million for the city.

It's no surprise that beverage makers like Jones Soda would come out against the tax. The same has happened in other cities that enacted a similar tax.

Jones says in a statement that "education around proper nutritional guidelines is the best way to combat the obesity epidemic. Soda, like fast food, chocolate and many common snacks, should only be consumed in moderation."

Jones Soda says the tax doesn't allow consumers to choose and singles out one item for taxation. The company says it "has maintained an ongoing initiative to reduce the amount of sugar in its products as consumer tastes change."

