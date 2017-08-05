Job seeker uses creative tactic

One Seattle job seeker is getting creative with his job search. (Photo: KING)

Even in a great job market, it can be a struggle for some to find the right position. One Seattle job seeker decided to try a creative way to stand out from the rest of those looking for work - he put 100 fliers on poles around Seattle.

When it comes to finding a job, they say it's all about who you know. Michael Zuino had only been in Seattle less than a year and was still trying to build his network when he got laid off from his human resources job.

“For the first time in my life, I was laid off at the age of 30 and it was a hard pill to swallow,” the Philadelphia-transplant explained. His old boss told him he'd land a new job quickly, but it's been a few months.



Zuino says he looks for jobs from the moment he wakes up in the morning until he goes to bed at night. He was trying to find a way to stand out, so he did something different.

“I'm like I should do a poster.”



He made it on his laptop and hit the streets with 100 copies.

“I have gotten a lot of responses,” Zuino explained.

He hasn’t gotten any solid offers, but he just needs someone to give him a shot.

“I know I'm a good employee and you just need that one person to see that promise in you that potential,” he said.



Zuino said he checked with the City of Seattle before he posted the fliers. He’s fallen in love with the city and is hoping someone will take a chance on him so he can stay here “when the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

