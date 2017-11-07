Jenny Durkan wins Seattle mayor's race over Cary Moon

Jenny Durkan speaks to supporters on election night after initial results were released. (Photo: KING)

Jenny Durkan won the race for Seattle mayor Tuesday in one of the most competitive mayoral races in recent Seattle political history.

The history-making race also produced the city’s first female mayor in 91 years.

Durkan took a big lead over Cary Moon after initial returns were released Tuesday, earning 60.62 percent of the vote (64,174 votes). Moon trailed with 39.38 percent (41,683 votes). About 105,000 votes were counted Tuesday night.

"There’s a lot of votes left to be counted, but…we are feeling really, really good about where we are, and I think you guys should celebrate," Durkan told supporters at her election party Tuesday.

Moon acknowledged her campaign was "up against tough odds" after initial returns were released, but said she was not giving up hope.

"Seattle late voters may surprise everyone," Moon said in a statement. "We believe the ballot counts will swing in our direction over time, and we're not out of the race yet."

Durkan served as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington under President Barack Obama. In that role, Durkan helped negotiate the current consent decree that forced ongoing reforms at the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle native, a graduate of Notre Dame and UW Law School, earned a reputation as a formidable litigator before being picked in the first wave of Obama's U.S. attorney appointments.

While a first-time candidate, Durkan has long been a fixture of state Democratic politics, successfully represented the state Democratic Party when Republicans challenged the results of the 2004 gubernatorial election, which Chris Gregoire won after two recounts.

Former Governor Gregoire and a long list of former and current statewide elected officials endorsed Durkan including Senator Patty Murray and Governor Jay Inslee.

Urban planner Moon, also a first-time candidate may be best known locally for co-founding the People's Waterfront Coalition, a grassroots group that advocated against the viaduct replacement tunnel.

Both candidates prioritized homelessness and housing as top issues over the course of an election cycle that included more than 80 forums and an estimated 50 debates.

Durkan has called for building 1,000 micro-housing units within her first year if elected, as well as adding up to 100 emergency beds in each council district.

Moon, meanwhile, proposed quadrupling the amount of affordable housing across the city, as well as adding more low barrier shelters for the homeless.

She also called for stopping the sweeps of unsanctioned encampments, defining that as a fundamental difference between her homelessness plan and her opponent's.

Moon last week said her success could depend on the turnout of younger voters, as well as more progressive voters who were split across a large field of primary candidates in August.

While former Mayor Mike McGinn endorsed Moon following his August primary loss, other top primary candidates who could have wielded influence including Nikkita Oliver, State Senator Bob Hasegawa and former State Representative Jessyn Farrell did not endorse ahead of the general election.

Oliver, the third-place finisher in August, running under the newly formed Seattle’s Peoples Party, performed especially well in South Seattle, energizing supporters around a platform against politics as usual.

Durkan, considered the establishment candidate in the race, built a coalition of support that largely resembled former Mayor Murray’s -- earning key endorsements from the Seattle Metro Chamber of Commerce’s political arm, as well as key labor groups including SEIU 775.

Moon criticized Durkan for corporate support, largely in the form of outside spending by the Chamber’s political action committee. However, Durkan points to a record-setting number of individual, direct donations to her campaign, reported at more than 4,100 individual contributions, raising more than $930,000.

Moon self-funded around half of her campaign, according to campaign finance reports, and raised an additional $178,000 from a little more than 1,000 individual contributors.

Moon and Durkan both emerged the general election candidates, besting a field of 21 primary candidates in August.

The race for mayor took a dramatic turn in May when Mayor Ed Murray announced he would not seek re-election, facing a civil suit alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s.

Murray has denied all wrongdoing but stepped down from office in September, after a fifth accuser, a cousin of Murray, came forward with additional allegations.

Due to Murray’s resignation, the next mayor will be sworn in immediately after results are certified November 28, forcing an earlier than expected transition into office.

