Inquest jury: Seattle officers considered Che Taylor a threat before fatal shooting

An inquest jury reached its decisions Friday on 55 questions related to the fatal shooting of Che Taylor by two Seattle police officers last year.

Key decisions:

• All eight jurors agreed Officers Scott Miller and Michael Spaulding fired at Taylor.

• Six jurors agreed Officer Miller thought Taylor posed a threat of death or serious bodily injury to him and others. One juror answered no and one answered "unknown."

• Seven jurors agreed Officer Spaulding though Taylor posed a threat of death or serious bodily injury to him and others. One juror answered "unknown."



During testimony before a King County inquest jury both Officer Miller and Officer Spaulding testified they saw Taylor reach for a gun before shooting him.



The officers were trying to arrest Taylor as a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm on Feb. 21 when they shot him. Miller testified that she fired his shotgun once. Spaulding fired his rifle six times.



The confrontation occurred after Taylor arrived in an area where Miller and Spaulding were looking for another man wanted on drug warrants.



Taylor's family and supporters have condemned the shooting and disputed the police account.

