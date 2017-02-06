Close Hundreds stranded at Sea-Tac Airport KING 5's Michelle Li reports. (Noon 2/6/17) KING 1:19 PM. PST February 06, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Livestream 2 Blowing snow in Lynden, Wash. First Alert Forecast Lots of snow on the eastside Monday morning Tips for driving in snow and ice Snow in Kent Monday morning Flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport Snow and cold weather return to Puget Sound Snow in Seattle First Alert Forecast More Stories Winter storm strikes Puget Sound, closes schools… Feb. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m. February snow: What's next? Feb. 6, 2017, 8:43 a.m. Hundreds of schools closed in Western Wash. Feb. 5, 2017, 6:09 p.m.