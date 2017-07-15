The annual Seattle to Portland bike ride kicked off Saturday in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Hundreds of cyclists hit the road early Saturday morning for the annual "Seattle to Portland" bike ride.



The 205-mile trek started at the University of Washington just before sunrise.



The cyclists will ride down to Oregon and roll into Portland Saturday and Sunday.

The Seattle to Portland bike ride is the largest bicycle event in the Northwest. It attracts people from all over the world, of all ages. This year, the oldest participant is 89 years old!

