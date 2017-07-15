KING
Cyclists hit the road for Seattle to Portland bike ride

KING 3:30 PM. PDT July 15, 2017

Hundreds of cyclists hit the road early Saturday morning for the annual "Seattle to Portland" bike ride.
     
The 205-mile trek started at the University of Washington just before sunrise.
     
The cyclists will ride down to Oregon and roll into Portland Saturday and Sunday.

The Seattle to Portland bike ride is the largest bicycle event in the Northwest. It attracts people from all over the world, of all ages. This year, the oldest participant is 89 years old!

