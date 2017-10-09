How new technology to help Seattle City Light find outages faster
Seattle City Light is hoping this new technology will help them find and fix outages faster. Currently, crews have to visually search for the outage problem which can greatly delay work on getting power back on.
KING 4:29 PM. PDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Washington AG sues to block Trump's new birth…Oct. 9, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
State finds structural flaws in Cooke net pens off…Oct. 9, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
-
Parking rates, hours to change in some Seattle neighborhoodsOct. 9, 2017, 1:35 p.m.