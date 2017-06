A homicide investigation is underway in the 300 block of NW 47th Street in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. (Photo: KING)

Seattle police were investigating a homicide in the Ballard neighborhood Friday night.

The investigation is happening in the 300 block of NW 47th Street.

Police say a female resident has died and homicide detectives were at the scene.

Seattle police said they would release more details. Follow their tweets at @SeattlePD.

© 2017 KING-TV