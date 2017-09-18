KING
Hillary Clinton Seattle event tickets go on sale Monday

Associated Press and Brian Price, KGW 6:33 AM. PDT September 18, 2017

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will visit Seattle to promote her new book, "What Happened."

In the book released Sept. 12, Clinton discusses her losing the presidential bid, her thoughts on being a woman in politics and what it was like to campaign against President Donald Trump.

She will speak Dec. 11 at Paramount Theatre. Tickets go on sale Monday.

Clinton will continue on to Portland to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. 

