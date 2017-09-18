Hillary Clinton Seattle event tickets go on sale Monday

WHITE PLAINS, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Members of the traveling press surround Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before she boards her campaign plane at Westchester County Airport on November 7, 2016 in White Plains. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Custom)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will visit Seattle to promote her new book, "What Happened."

In the book released Sept. 12, Clinton discusses her losing the presidential bid, her thoughts on being a woman in politics and what it was like to campaign against President Donald Trump.

She will speak Dec. 11 at Paramount Theatre. Tickets go on sale Monday.

Clinton will continue on to Portland to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

