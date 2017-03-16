Two groups interested in renovating Seattle's KeyArena have hired transportation consultants to try to determine potential traffic mitigation. (Photo: KING)

Two groups interested in renovating Seattle's KeyArena have hired transportation consultants to try to determine potential traffic mitigation.

At a briefing of Mercer stakeholders Wednesday morning, both AEG, and OVG announced they've hired analysts to study potential congestion and figure out how crowds of 16-17,000 people could navigate the crowded South Lake Union and Lower Queen Anne neighborhoods.

It came a day after new data was released by Kirkland-based Inrix showing significant travel time delays on events at KeyArena over 10,000 fans.

Both AEG and OVG are expected to file proposals for renovation of the current KeyArena. AEG spokesperson Roger Nyhus told the stakeholders transportation is the "Achilles heel, we know that."

At the same meeting, a Seattle Center representative downplayed the organization's own report which showed significant parking impacts to the Lower Queen Anne/Uptown neighborhood when Arena crowds swell above 10,000 people.

Multiple stakeholders suggested the Monorail could be incorporated, and its use incentivized, with any sort of KeyArena proposal. The less than mile span run from Seattle Center to Westlake Center in Downtown.

The bids are due April 12. Chris Hansen's SODO arena group is still seeking a street vacation to build an Arena in that part of town. The council has already announced plans to begin reviewing both potential project sites on March 27.

