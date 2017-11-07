Lorena González (left) won re-election for Seattle City Council Position 9, and Teresa Mosqueda won the open seat for Seattle City Council Position 8.

Labor leader Teresa Mosqueda and City Councilmember Lorena González each won their respective races for Seattle City Council positions.

After initial returns were released Tuesday, Mosqueda (61.51 percent; 61,117 votes) took a big lead over Jon Grant (38.49 percent; 38,241 votes) in the race to replace veteran council member Tim Burgess.

"It has been a long campaign, but I believe we are in this position tonight because of the broad coalition of neighbors across Seattle who share that vision," Mosqueda said in a statement.

Grant said in a statement that regardless of what subsequent returns show, his campaign has been a success for marginalized communities.

"We know there is a hunger for change in our city, and whatever happens, we will stand by our neighbors and fight alongside them for a more inclusive, affordable Seattle," Grant said.

Mosqueda has accrued support from more than two dozen local unions, as well as state lawmakers and current council members Sally Bagshaw, Lorena Gonzalez and Rob Johnson.

Mosqueda has said her priorities revolve around protecting working families, seniors and the most vulnerable.

Grant, political director for the Washington State Labor Council, identifies with the Socialist Alternative Party and has the backing of Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Lisa Herbold. He’s put forward the most aggressive affordable housing plan, proposing 25 percent mandatory housing affordability.

Currently, the city’s range is between two to 11 percent.

During the criminal justice/policing portion of the Seattle Peoples Party debate in October, both candidates indicated they are opposed to expanding the police force.

Grant said more officers would be moving in the wrong direction for the city.

Mosqueda said she would make sure there was more money for alternative programs and diversions for incarceration.

Regardless of which is elected, Seattle City Council will likely move farther left -- with the loss of Burgess.

Considered one of the most moderate members on council, Burgess announced in December he would not seek a fourth term.

Incumbent Councilmember González was being challenged by small business owner and neighborhood activist Pat Murakami for Seattle City Council Position 9.

González garnered 67.68 percent of the vote (67,409 votes) after intiial returns. Murakami earned 32.32 percent (32,188 votes).

Nearly 100,000 votes were counted in each race as of Tuesday evening.

