Dozens of women in Seattle got together Tuesday morning for "Fight Back Seattle," a free class to learn how to defend themselves.



Just three weeks before, organizer Kelly Herron says she was attacked in a public bathroom at Golden Gardens Park during a stop on her run.

She used tactics she had learned in a self defense class at work to fight off her attacker.

"I came forward with my story because I didn't want to be another anonymous statistic. I didn't want this to be a story about fear of doing the things we love," Herron told the crowd.



Herron organized Tuesday's class to empower other women to be prepared.

The class focused on very basic tactics like using hard bones to attack soft spaces and how a victim can hold their body sturdy as they fight back.



They are encouraging other Seattle businesses to offer self-defense classes to their employees.

