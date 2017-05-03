Girls show off power of robots to inspire science careers

Zoey Anderson was among the teens showing off their robotic creations to elementary and middle school kids before the Seattle Storm's preseason game at KeyArena. (Photo: KING)

Zoey Anderson says she's gotten a major self-esteem boost from a somewhat unlikely source: a robot.

Anderson, a junior at Garfield High School in Seattle, designs and builds robots for the Franklin High School robotics team.

Along with her teammates, she was showing off her creations to elementary and middle school kids before the Seattle Storm's preseason game at KeyArena.

"As a girl, I was always really concerned how people thought about me," said Anderson. "This has given me a chance to see other girls also interested in STEM."

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Seattle Storm invited the robotics clubs from local schools to inspire the crowd of young minds, especially young women.

"We're showing them the power of robotics," said Ryleigh Weston, an 8th grader at Tahoma Middle School who was showing her team's robot, which launches basketballs into a makeshift hoop. "There's not as many young women in STEM and robotics. That's another reason we came here today. This is a women's basketball team."

Many visiting elementary school children looked on at the robots with amazement in their eyes.

"I think it's really great they want more women scientists," said Lanee, a 4th grader at West Seattle Montessori Academy. "It's amazing what science has done."

