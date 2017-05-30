Girl Scout donates cookie money to Mary's Place

A Seattle Girl Scout’s sweet donation letter is capturing hearts on social media.

Eliza, a fourth grader with Girl Scout Troop 50680, donated $80 to Mary’s Place with proceeds she collected after selling 798 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.

Mary’s Place is a non-profit group in Seattle that assists homeless women, children, and families.

The organization posted the letter they received from Eliza on their Instagram page Monday.

© 2017 KING-TV