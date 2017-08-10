Giant Trump chicken balloon designed by Seattle artist

An inflatable chicken mimicking US President Donald Trump is set up on The Ellipse, a 52-acre park located just south of the White House and north of the Washington Monument. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

A Seattle artist is the man behind a giant, inflatable chicken with a hairdo reminiscent of President Donald Trump. The chicken was displayed a few yards from The White House Wednesday.

It appears some protesters have inflated this behind the White House. pic.twitter.com/TduZC591BK — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) August 9, 2017

The chicken balloon was designed by Seattle artist Casey Latiolais and produced in China. It was placed on the Ellipse, just south of the White House and near the Washington Monument.

Latiolais describes himself on his Twitter profile as "Birther of the Trump Chicken."

Concept art for the giant Trump Chicken balloon. (Credit: Casey Latiolais)

The balloon owner and documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar said he wanted to make a statement about the president being a "weak and ineffective leader."

"He's too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Vladimir Putin and playing chicken with North Korea," Brar said.

Brar said he secured the permits for the balloon from the National Park Service and the Secret Service.

"Shep, it appears to be a very large chicken" pic.twitter.com/lHv1Y3bhh7 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 9, 2017

"The tallest thing they usually allow on the Ellipse is the national Christmas tree," he said. "They gave me a waiver for the 30-foot chicken Don."

Similar balloons have been used in protests during the Trump administration, including for Tax Day marches that demanded the president release his tax returns. Brar organized the tax march in Chicago, but noted Wednesday's event was not affiliated with that.

A model for the giant Trump Chicken balloon. (Credit: Casey Latiolais)

