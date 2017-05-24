GeekWire: What's it take to become a Seattle local?

Seattle skyline. Photo: Bremen Rose.

In a 3 1/2-minute Facebook video, The Evergrey asked a mix of Seattle natives and transplants what it takes to become a Seattle local and what it means to be a Seattleite.

It’s a relevant exercise given all the talk about tech booms and growth and change and everything else associated with Seattle looking and feeling a lot less like Seattle to a lot of people.

The video opens with a few riffs on steadfast stereotypes about the people who live here and what they wear, and how they look like they could be headed off on a hike or about to hit the gym at a moment’s notice. The cars we drive (Subaru, Volvo) and the stuff we drink (coffee) are also measuring sticks for local status, a few folks say.

Read the full story on GeekWire.

