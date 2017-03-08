GeekWire: Mysterious ‘Relocated Joe' action figure spotted at Seattle Goodwill

This Amazon-inspired action figure was spotted at a Seattle Goodwill. (Photo by Jason Garland via GeekWire)

In case you need further evidence that the tech industry is reshaping Seattle by attracting workers from around the world, look no further than “The Transferred Employee Action Figure.”

Although the novelty toy doesn’t mention Amazon by name, it appears to be inspired by the e-commerce giant — one of the biggest attractors of talent to the region.

That was Jason Garland’s interpretation when he spotted Relocated Joe, in all his disgruntled yuppie glory, at Seattle’s SoDo Goodwill. Garland is a former Amazon employee himself. He moved to Seattle from Indiana to work for the company.

Read the full story on GeekWire.com.

