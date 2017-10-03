GeekWire: Images show Space Needle's remodeled glass floor will be 500 feet above ground

Space Needle observation deck and restaurant renderings. Images: MIR.

Looking down is part of the point of going up in Seattle’s Space Needle. For visitors to the landmark’s restaurant high above ground, it will be a featured element of dining there, as new renderings show the glass floor with a view 500 feet to what’s below.

The multi-year, $100 million Century Project is under way now at the 55-year-old icon, and the Seattle design firm Olson Kundig has released a series of dramatic images showing what changes to the observation deck and restaurant will look like.

Want a glass of water or wine with your meal? It’ll pair well with the glass tables, chairs, windows and rotating floor in the reimagined space. Dropping a fork in this place is going to be a newsworthy event!

Photos: Space Needle renderings

Read the full article on GeekWire.

Copyright 2017 GeekWire