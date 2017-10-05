GeekWire: Historic Smith Tower to automate elevators after 103 years

Hamilton Beale has operated an elevator at Smith Tower since 1999. He’s leaving Seattle and moving back to the East Coast after automation takes over his job. (GeekWire Photo / Kurt Schlosser) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

For all the change that has come to Seattle over the years, and especially during the city’s transformative tech boom, one constant has remained: the manually operated elevators at the city’s oldest skyscraper, Smith Tower.

Walking into the ornate, marble lobby of the 103-year-old landmark is like stepping back in time. Elevator operators stand next to golden carriages, ready to pull doors and levers by hand and push buttons to shuttle office workers to the floors above.

But modernization is catching up to what was once the tallest building on the West Coast. Work is underway to convert the historic elevators to automatic operation and improve their service time to the tenants who work in the building.

